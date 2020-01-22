Commodities

Indonesia's Inalum plans to quadruple aluminium smelting capacity

Contributor
Wilda Asmarini Reuters
Published

Indonesian state-owned smelting company PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Inalum) will increase its smelter capacity to 1 million tonnes per year from its current 250,000 tonnes in the next six to seven years, Managing Director Oggy Achmad Kosasih told reporters on Wednesday.

JAKARTA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Indonesian state-owned smelting company PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Inalum) will increase its smelter capacity to 1 million tonnes per year from its current 250,000 tonnes in the next six to seven years, Managing Director Oggy Achmad Kosasih told reporters on Wednesday.

It plans to build a new smelter in North Kalimantan with a capacity 500,000 tonnes per year.

That smelter, which is currently undergoing a feasibility study, is estimated to cost up to $2 billion and will take "some years" to complete.

The company also plans to double capacity at its existing smelter in North Sumatra's Kuala Tanjung to 500,000 tonnes, Kosasih said.

He said this projection is dependent on increasing power supply by another 200 megawatts.

Inalum aims to produce around 235,000 tonnes of aluminium this year and 300,000 tonnes per year by 2022.

(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; editing by Jason Neely)

((fathin.ungku@thomsonreuters.com; +65 8578 6640;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular