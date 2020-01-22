Indonesia's Inalum plans to quadruple aluminium smelting capacity

JAKARTA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Indonesian state-owned smelting company PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Inalum) will increase its smelter capacity to 1 million tonnes per year from its current 250,000 tonnes in the next six to seven years, Managing Director Oggy Achmad Kosasih told reporters on Wednesday.

It plans to build a new smelter in North Kalimantan with a capacity 500,000 tonnes per year.

That smelter, which is currently undergoing a feasibility study, is estimated to cost up to $2 billion and will take "some years" to complete.

The company also plans to double capacity at its existing smelter in North Sumatra's Kuala Tanjung to 500,000 tonnes, Kosasih said.

He said this projection is dependent on increasing power supply by another 200 megawatts.

Inalum aims to produce around 235,000 tonnes of aluminium this year and 300,000 tonnes per year by 2022.

(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; editing by Jason Neely)

((fathin.ungku@thomsonreuters.com; +65 8578 6640;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.