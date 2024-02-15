Indonesia's Inalum aims to complete alumina plant this year

JAKARTA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Inalum aims to start operations at its new smelter grade alumina refinery in the second half of 2024 after years of delay, Indonesia's state owned aluminum producer said in a statement on Thursday.

Indonesia banned exports of unprocessed bauxite last year, intended to replicate Indonesia's success in attracting foreign investors into nickel processing after a ban on outbound shipments of unprocessed ore in 2020.

Construction on the smelter, which has an annual output capacity of 1 million metric tons of alumina, is 80% complete, Inalum said.

Production is expected to start this year and will ramped up to reach full capacity in 2025, Inalum's corporate secretary Mahyaruddin Ende said.

