News & Insights

Commodities

Indonesia's Inalum aims to complete alumina plant this year

February 15, 2024 — 04:49 am EST

Written by Bernadette Christina for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Inalum aims to start operations at its new smelter grade alumina refinery in the second half of 2024 after years of delay, Indonesia's state owned aluminum producer said in a statement on Thursday.

Indonesia banned exports of unprocessed bauxite last year, intended to replicate Indonesia's success in attracting foreign investors into nickel processing after a ban on outbound shipments of unprocessed ore in 2020.

Construction on the smelter, which has an annual output capacity of 1 million metric tons of alumina, is 80% complete, Inalum said.

Production is expected to start this year and will ramped up to reach full capacity in 2025, Inalum's corporate secretary Mahyaruddin Ende said.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina)

((Bernadette.Christina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.