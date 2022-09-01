Indonesia's headline inflation eases in Aug, core prices rise

Contributors
Stefanno Sulaiman Reuters
Gayatri Suroyo Reuters
Fransiska Nangoy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesia's inflation eased more than expected in August, staying above the central bank's 2% to 4% target range, while core consumer prices rose, statistics bureau data showed on Thursday.

JAKARTA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's inflation eased more than expected in August, staying above the central bank's 2% to 4% target range, while core consumer prices rose, statistics bureau data showed on Thursday.

The headline annual inflation rate cooled to 4.69% in August from 4.94% a month prior. A Reuters poll had expected an August rate of 4.90%.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled prices and volatile food prices, accelerated to 3.04% in August, roughly in line with the 3% forecast in the poll, from 2.86% in July.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters