Indonesia's headline inflation eases in Aug, core prices rise

JAKARTA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's inflation eased more than expected in August, staying above the central bank's 2% to 4% target range, while core consumer prices rose, statistics bureau data showed on Thursday.

The headline annual inflation rate cooled to 4.69% in August from 4.94% a month prior. A Reuters poll had expected an August rate of 4.90%.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled prices and volatile food prices, accelerated to 3.04% in August, roughly in line with the 3% forecast in the poll, from 2.86% in July.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

