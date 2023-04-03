Indonesia's Harita Nickel sets IPO price at 1,250 rupiah a share

JAKARTA, April 4 (Reuters) - Indonesian nickel company Trimegah Bangun Persada, also known as Harita Nickel, has set its initial public offering price at 1,250 rupiah a piece to raise 10 trillion rupiah ($669.79 million) in proceeds.

The company will sell 12.67% of its stake in the IPO set for April 5-10, according company prospectus published on Tuesday.

($1 = 14,930.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia, Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.