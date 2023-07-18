Indonesia's H1 crude oil and natural gas lifting below target

Adds details in target, quotes on cause of lower volume

JAKARTA, July 18 (Reuters) - The lifting of oil and gas in Indonesia between January and June fell below target due to some unplanned shutdowns and delays in starting projects, upstream regulator SKK Migas said on Tuesday.

Crude oil lifting stood at 615,500 barrels per day (bpd)compared with 660,000 bpd targeted in the state budget. Meanwhile, natural gas lifting was at 5,308 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd), below the target of 6,160 mmscfd.

"There were safety issues, and also leakage in the Offshore Southeast Sumatra (OSES) and Offshore Northwest Java (ONWJ) that also reduced the production," SKK Migas Chairman Dwi Soetjipto told reporters.

A fatal accident earlier this year in Pertamina's Rokan Block also led to a company-wide rig assessment, Deputy Chairman Nanang Abdul Manaf said.

"It turns out that some of them can no longer be used, needs to be repaired and have to complete safety equipment, so we are in a position of rigs shortage," Nanang added.

Delays in bringing on operations at the Jambaran Tiung Biru gas project and BP's Tangguh Train 3 LNG plant also contributed to lower-than-expected lifting.

Oil lifting by year-end was seen at 621,000 bpd and natural gas lifting was expected at 5,549 mmscfd.

