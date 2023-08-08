Indonesia's H1 biodiesel consumption at 5.41 mln KL - agency

Adds details from paragraph 2 onwards

JAKARTA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's consumption of palm oil-based biodiesel for the first six months of this year was 5.41 million kilolitres, data from palm oil fund agency BPDPKS showed on Tuesday.

Indonesia has allocated a 13.15 million kilolitres biodiesel quota for this year after it raised its mandatory palm oil blend in biodiesel in February from 30% to 35%, a programme better known as B35.

That mandatory B35 blend, however, is only now being fully implemented as some regions needed to upgrade their infrastructure to meet the new requirement for the higher blend.

The world's biggest palm oil producer has pushed a wide use of the palm oil based fuel to reduce crude oil imports and shift to lower emission fuel.

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati Writing by Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina; Editing by Martin Petty)

