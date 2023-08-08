News & Insights

Indonesia's H1 biodiesel consumption at 5.41 mln KL - agency

Credit: REUTERS/ANTARA FOTO

August 08, 2023 — 02:41 am EDT

Written by Dewi Kurniawati for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's consumption of palm oil-based biodiesel for the first six months of this year was 5.41 million kilolitres, data from palm oil fund agency BPDPKS showed on Tuesday.

Indonesia has allocated a 13.15 million kilolitres biodiesel quota for this year after it raised its mandatory palm oil blend in biodiesel in February from 30% to 35%, a programme better known as B35.

That mandatory B35 blend, however, is only now being fully implemented as some regions needed to upgrade their infrastructure to meet the new requirement for the higher blend.

The world's biggest palm oil producer has pushed a wide use of the palm oil based fuel to reduce crude oil imports and shift to lower emission fuel.

