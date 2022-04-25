Commodities

Indonesia's government bonds slip on palm oil ban

Contributor
Karin Strohecker Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Beawiharta Beawiharta

Dollar-denominated bonds issued by Indonesia's government fell more than 1 cent to their lowest since the Spring 2020 COVID market rout on Monday, after the government's ban last week of palm oil exports.

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Dollar-denominated bonds issued by Indonesia's government fell more than 1 cent to their lowest since the Spring 2020 COVID market rout on Monday, after the government's ban last week of palm oil exports.

The country's 2038 bond fell 1.4 cent to 127.375 cent in the dollar, while a 2047 issue slipped 1.3 cents to 96.375 cents, Tradeweb data showed.

Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, announced plans to ban exports of the most widely used vegetable oil on Friday, in a shock move that could further inflame surging global food inflation.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Marc Jones)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

Have We Entered a Super Cycle in Commodities?

Apr 13, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular