Indonesia's government bonds slip on palm oil ban

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Dollar-denominated bonds issued by Indonesia's government fell more than 1 cent to their lowest since the Spring 2020 COVID market rout on Monday, after the government's ban last week of palm oil exports.

The country's 2038 bond fell 1.4 cent to 127.375 cent in the dollar, while a 2047 issue slipped 1.3 cents to 96.375 cents, Tradeweb data showed.

Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, announced plans to ban exports of the most widely used vegetable oil on Friday, in a shock move that could further inflame surging global food inflation.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Marc Jones)

