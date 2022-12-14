Indonesia's GoTo to sell $96 mln stake in retailer Alfamart

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

December 14, 2022 — 02:12 am EST

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia GOTO.JK said on Wednesday it will sell its stake in local retailer PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk AMRT.JK, or Alfamart, worth 1.5 trillion rupiah ($96.03 million), days after the tech firm announced strategy to focus on accelerating profitability.

($1 = 15,620.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.