Indonesia's GoTo to sell $96 mln stake in retailer Alfamart

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia GOTO.JK said on Wednesday it will sell its stake in local retailer PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk AMRT.JK, or Alfamart, worth 1.5 trillion rupiah ($96.03 million), days after the tech firm announced strategy to focus on accelerating profitability.

($1 = 15,620.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

