Indonesia's GoTo soars 18% on debut after $1.1 bln IPO

Shares of GoTo rose 18% in debut trading on Monday after Indonesia's largest tech company raised $1.1 billion in a widely anticipated IPO amid a booming local share market.

GoTo had priced its shares at 338 rupiah ($0.0235), the high end of an indicative range, for Indonesia's second-largest IPO.

($1 = 14,360.0000 rupiah)

