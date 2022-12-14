Indonesia's GoTo sells $96 mln stake in retailer Alfamart

December 14, 2022 — 02:43 am EST

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Updates with context, CFO comment

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia GOTO.JK said on Wednesday it has sold its stake in local retailer Alfamart worth 1.5 trillion rupiah ($96.03 million), days after the tech firm announced its strategy to focus on accelerating profitability.

The announcement comes at a time when GoTo shares are trading at record low levels.

The expiry of an eight-month lock-in period for pre-IPO shareholders followed by some of them deciding not to take up a secondary offering meant shares plunged nearly 55% in the last two weeks, wiping out nearly $8.8 billion in market value.

GoTo is the result of a merger between ride hailing-to-payments company Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia. Since going public in April, GoTo has lost more than $23 billion in market value and is trading at 94 rupiah - 72% below the IPO value of 338 rupiah.

GoTo, which logged a narrower loss in the third quarter, aims to prioritise profitability, consider shaving off non-core assets and investmentd, and not make any "new investments that do not contribute to acceleration of profitability".

"Alfamart has performed strongly, providing us with an opportunity to realise a significant gain on our minority investment," said Jacky Lo, GoTo's chief financial officer.

Alfamart, which trades as Sumber Alfaria Trijaya AMRT.JK, was down 0.4% as of 0718 GMT to 2,590 rupiah.

($1 = 15,620.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Janane Venkatraman)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

