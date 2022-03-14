Indonesia's GoTo seeks to raise $1.26 bln in local IPO

Adds details from second paragraph

SINGAPORE, March 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's biggest tech firm GoTo Group is looking to raise up to 17.992 trillion rupiah ($1.26 billion) through an initial public offering (IPO) this month, the company said in its prospectus published in local media on Tuesday, as it begins the process of gauging demand for the issue.

The widely-expected IPO comes after GoTo secured more than $1.3 billion from global investors in November in the first close of its pre-IPO funding round.

GoTo was formed by merging ride-hailing-to-payments firm Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia. It counts Alphabet's Google GOOG.O, Tencent 0700.HK, Singapore state investor Temasek and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority among its backers.

($1 = 14,335.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Kim Coghill)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.