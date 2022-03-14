Indonesia's GoTo seeks to raise $1.25 bln in local IPO

SINGAPORE, March 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's biggest tech firm GoTo is looking to raise about $1.26 billion through an initial public offering this month, the company said in its prospectus published in local media on Tuesday, as it begins the process of gauging demand for the issue.

