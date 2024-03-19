Indonesia's GoTo reports first positive quarterly adjusted core profit

Recasts, adds detail

JAKARTA, March 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's biggest tech firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia on Tuesday reported positive quarterly adjusted EBITDA for the first time, at 77 billion rupiah ($4.90 million) in the fourth quarter.

In a statement, GoTo said it managed to narrow its full-year adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent loss by 77% to 3.7 trillion rupiah in 2023.

However, its full-year attributable loss more than doubled to 90.4 trillion rupiah from 39.6 trillion rupiah in 2022.

($1 = 15,710.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman)

