Indonesia's GoTo reports first positive quarterly adjusted core profit

March 19, 2024 — 06:18 am EDT

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, March 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's biggest tech firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia on Tuesday reported positive quarterly adjusted EBITDA for the first time, at 77 billion rupiah ($4.90 million) in the fourth quarter.

In a statement, GoTo said it managed to narrow its full-year adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent loss by 77% to 3.7 trillion rupiah in 2023.

However, its full-year attributable loss more than doubled to 90.4 trillion rupiah from 39.6 trillion rupiah in 2022.

