Indonesia's GoTo narrows losses, says on track for profitability

By Stefanno Sulaiman

JAKARTA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's biggest tech firm GoTo GOTO.JK on Tuesday said it had slashed underlying losses in the second quarter to 1.2 trillion rupiah ($78.25 million), down from 4.3 trillion rupiah a year earlier, helped by intense cost-cutting measures.

GoTo, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group 9984.T and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, has implemented various cost-cutting measures including layoffs this year, as it lost three-quarters of its market valuation since it went public in April last year.

Group CEO Patrick Walujo said in a statement that GoTo, which offers ride-hailing, e-commerce, and financial services, will continue its "cost discipline" measures while expanding its customer base.

"We are developing a long-term strategy for achieving this, and in the meantime we will continue to operate with absolute cost discipline as we pivot our product mix towards the mass market," Walujo, who took the top job in June, said in a statement.

The company kept its target to swing to a profit by the end of this year.

Following positive results for the first half, GoTo revised its 2023 adjusted EBITDA outlook to a loss of between 4.5 trillion rupiah and 3.8 trillion rupiah, from a previously forecast loss of between 5.3 trillion rupiah and 4.6 trillion rupiah.

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2023 rose to 3.6 trillion rupiah, up 86.7% from 2022, with the company's overall gross transaction value for the period reaching 143.7 trillion rupiah, it said.

The company said it had slashed losses by 48% for the first half compared to a year earlier.

Its e-commerce business Tokopedia was Indonesia's second-largest online marketplace last year, according to industry data, but faces intensifying competition as smaller rivals, led by TikTok, doubles down in the Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

Shares in GoTo, shorthand for GoTo Gojek Tokopedia, closed up 6.59% to 97 rupiah per share before the earnings announcement.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Fanny Potkin; Editing by Conor Humphries)

((Stefanno.Sulaiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

