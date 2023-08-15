News & Insights

Indonesia's GoTo narrows losses, says on track for profitability

Credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA

August 15, 2023 — 05:40 am EDT

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

By Stefanno Sulaiman

JAKARTA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's biggest tech firm GoTo GOTO.JK slashed underlying losses in the second quarter of 2023 to 1.2 trillion rupiah ($78.25 million), down from 4.3 trillion rupiah a year earlier, helped by intense cost-cutting measures, it said on Tuesday.

The company, which offers ride-hailing, e-commerce, and financial services, aims to swing to a profit by the end of this year, it said in a statement.

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2023 rose to 3.6 trillion rupiah, up 86.7% from 2022, with the company's overall gross transaction value for the period reaching 143.7 trillion rupiah., it said.

The company said it had slashed losses by 48% for the first half of 2023 compared to a year earlier.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Conor Humphries)

((Stefanno.Sulaiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.