Indonesia's GoTo narrows losses, says on track for profitability

By Stefanno Sulaiman

JAKARTA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's biggest tech firm GoTo GOTO.JK slashed underlying losses in the second quarter of 2023 to 1.2 trillion rupiah ($78.25 million), down from 4.3 trillion rupiah a year earlier, helped by intense cost-cutting measures, it said on Tuesday.

The company, which offers ride-hailing, e-commerce, and financial services, aims to swing to a profit by the end of this year, it said in a statement.

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2023 rose to 3.6 trillion rupiah, up 86.7% from 2022, with the company's overall gross transaction value for the period reaching 143.7 trillion rupiah., it said.

The company said it had slashed losses by 48% for the first half of 2023 compared to a year earlier.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Conor Humphries)

((Stefanno.Sulaiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.