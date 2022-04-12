Indonesia's GoTo falls as low as 3.14% on 2nd day of trading

Shares of Indonesia's biggest tech firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia fell as much as 3.14% on its second day of trading on Tuesday, after raising $1.1 billion in an initial public offering.

The shares rose as much as 15.7% earlier in the session before erasing its gain. GoTo gained 13% on its debut trading a day earlier.

