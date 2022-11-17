Indonesia's GoTo cuts 1,300 workers or 12% of total employees

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

November 17, 2022 — 11:51 pm EST

Written by the end of its fiscal second quarter and GoTo said it had reduced structural costs by for Reuters ->

By the end of its fiscal second quarter, GoTo said it had reduced structural costs by 800 billion rupiah ($51 million), through efficiency measures in technology, marketing and outsourcing.

GoTo, which posted a net loss in Jan-June 2022 period, is exploring a coordinated secondary offering of shares held by pre-IPO shareholders after a lock-up period ends on November 30

($1 = 15,690.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Lincoln Feast.)

((Stefanno.Sulaiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.