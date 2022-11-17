Indonesia's GoTo cuts 1,300 workers or 12% of total employees

By the end of its fiscal second quarter, GoTo said it had reduced structural costs by 800 billion rupiah ($51 million), through efficiency measures in technology, marketing and outsourcing.

GoTo, which posted a net loss in Jan-June 2022 period, is exploring a coordinated secondary offering of shares held by pre-IPO shareholders after a lock-up period ends on November 30

($1 = 15,690.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Lincoln Feast.)

