Indonesia's GoTo cuts 1,300 workers or 12% of total employees

JAKARTA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's biggest tech firm, PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk GOTO.JK, has cut 1,300 workers or about 12% of its permanent employees, the company said on Friday.

The decision aims to make the company more "agile" and maintain growth amid challenging global economic conditions, GoTo added in its statement.

