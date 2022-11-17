Indonesia's GoTo cuts 1,300 workers or 12% of total employees

November 17, 2022 — 11:12 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's biggest tech firm, PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk GOTO.JK, has cut 1,300 workers or about 12% of its permanent employees, the company said on Friday.

The decision aims to make the company more "agile" and maintain growth amid challenging global economic conditions, GoTo added in its statement.

