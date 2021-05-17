Commodities
SE

Indonesia's Gojek, Tokopedia merge in country's biggest deal

Contributor
Anshuman Daga: Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia announced a merger on Monday in a transaction that would create a technology powerhouse in the country's largest deal.

Add merged company name in paragraph 2, details in paragraph 3 and 5

SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia announced a merger on Monday in a transaction that would create a technology powerhouse in the country's largest deal.

Sources familiar with the situation had earlier said the companies were seeking a $18 billion merger. Neither firm confirmed a valuation for the merged group, named GoTo.

The deal comes as Gojek and Tokopedia seek to boost profitability some 10 years after they were founded by offering a bouquet of services under a single platform, extending a regional trend.

Alibaba Group Holding 9988.HK and SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T are among Tokopedia's investors, while Gojek's include Warburg Pincus and Tencent Holdings 0700.HK.

Last month, Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm, Grab, clinched a $40 billion merger with a special purpose acquisition company. Meanwhile Singapore-based regional internet firm Sea Ltd SE.N, which operates e-commerce platform Shopee, is also muscling into food delivery and financial services.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga: Editing by Neil Fullick and Kenneth Maxwell)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SE

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular