Indonesia's Gojek, Tokopedia announce merger in country's biggest deal

SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia announced a merger on Monday in a transaction that would create a technology powerhouse in the country's largest deal.

Sources familiar with the situation had earlier said the companies were seeking a $18 billion merger. Neither firm confirmed a valuation for the merged group.

Alibaba Group Holding 9988.HK and SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T are among Tokopedia's investors, while Gojek's include Warburg Pincus and Tencent Holdings 0700.HK.

