Commodities

Indonesia's Gojek, Tokopedia announce merger in country's biggest deal

Contributor
Anshuman Daga: Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia announced a merger on Monday in a transaction that would create a technology powerhouse in the country's largest deal.

SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia announced a merger on Monday in a transaction that would create a technology powerhouse in the country's largest deal.

Sources familiar with the situation had earlier said the companies were seeking a $18 billion merger. Neither firm confirmed a valuation for the merged group.

Alibaba Group Holding 9988.HK and SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T are among Tokopedia's investors, while Gojek's include Warburg Pincus and Tencent Holdings 0700.HK.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga: Editing by Neil Fullick and Kenneth Maxwell)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular