Indonesia's Gojek reorganises management structure to spur growth

SINGAPORE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Indonesian ride-hailing company Gojek will reorganise its management team into two separate arms, the company said on Friday.

From Jan/ 1 Gojek group CEO Andre Soelistyo will take charge of the company's digital payments and financial services arm while co-chief executive Kevin Aluwi will focus on its ride-hailing and delivery side.

"What has become clear is that the two elements of our company ... have become increasingly distinct, with each requiring different expertise and focus," the co-CEOs said in a joint statement.

Under the new structure, the payments group will be further divided into three new units: payments, business solutions and financial services.

Aldi Haryopratomo, CEO of Gojek's digital payments arm, GoPay, will step down from his role. Hans Patuwo, a former partner at consultancy firm McKinsey, will head the payments division while Ryu Suliawan, Gojek's Head of Merchants, will head up the business solutions division in addition to his existing role.

The shake-up comes a week after Gojek announced that it had achieved $12 billion in transactions this year.

The company said in June that it would lay off 9% of its employees and close its lifestyle services arm, GoLife, becausee of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

