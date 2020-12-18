Indonesia's Gojek purchases 22% stake in Indonesian digital bank Bank Jago

Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Indonesian ride-hailing, food delivery and payments firm Gojek said on Friday in a statement it had purchased a 22% stake in Indonesian digital bank Bank Jago.

The firm, which was valued at $10 billion in its last funding round, said the strategic investment will enable access to digital banking services through Gojek's platform.

