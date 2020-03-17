Indonesia's Gojek closed $1.2 bln funding last week -internal memo

Indonesian ride-hailing firm Gojek closed an additional $1.2 billion of funding last week, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

The memo said the company's total funding currently stands at just under $3 billion, and added it was still seeing strong demand among the investment community despite turbulence within the tech investment environment and the coronavirus pandemic.

A Gojek spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

