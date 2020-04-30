Indonesia's Gojek buys payments startup Moka

Contributor
Juby Babu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BEAWIHARTA

Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek has acquired a mobile point-of-sale startup Moka, the companies said on Thursday.

April 30 (Reuters) - Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek has acquired a mobile point-of-sale startup Moka, the companies said on Thursday.

Indonesia-based Moka will continue to operate as an independent entity, while integrating with Gojek's multiple services, including food delivery and online payments, according to a joint statement by both the companies. But it did not provide any financial details of the deal.

Both companies did not also immediately respond to a request for a comment on the same.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Gojek acquired Moka for about $130 million.

Reuters reported in March that Gojek had closed an additional $1.2 billion of funding, with it's total funding standing at just under $3 billion.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3397;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters