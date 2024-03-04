News & Insights

Indonesia's GDP may grow more than 5.1% in 2024, central bank governor says

March 04, 2024 — 10:38 pm EST

Written by Gayatri Suroyo for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, March 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia's economy may grow more than 5.1% this year from the year before with the presidential election wrapped in one round in February, its central bank governor, Perry Warjiyo, said on Tuesday.

In remarks made at an investment forum, he said growth will come from exports, domestic consumption and investment. He also reiterated that the central bank sees room to lower interest rates in the second half of 2024.

