Indonesia's FX reserves rise to $146.4 bln at end-December

JAKARTA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves rose by $8.3 billion to $146.4 billion in December due to tax revenues and foreign loans, the central bank said in a statement on Monday.

The end-December reserves level was equal to 6.7 months worth of imports, above international standards and adequate to support Indonesia's external resilience and maintain economic and financial stability, Bank Indonesia said.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Tom Hogue)

