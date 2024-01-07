News & Insights

Indonesia's FX reserves rise to $146.4 bln at end-December

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

January 07, 2024 — 10:09 pm EST

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves rose by $8.3 billion to $146.4 billion in December due to tax revenues and foreign loans, the central bank said in a statement on Monday.

The end-December reserves level was equal to 6.7 months worth of imports, above international standards and adequate to support Indonesia's external resilience and maintain economic and financial stability, Bank Indonesia said.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Stefanno.Sulaiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.