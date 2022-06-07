Indonesia's FX reserves drop to $135.6 bln at end-May

Contributor
Gayatri Suroyo Reuters
Published

Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves slipped to $135.6 billion in May, equals to 6.8 months worth of imports, down from $135.7 billion a month earlier, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

JAKARTA, June 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves slipped to $135.6 billion in May, equals to 6.8 months worth of imports, down from $135.7 billion a month earlier, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The drop was due to payments of foreign public debt, Bank Indonesia said, adding that large export earnings also affected the figure.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More