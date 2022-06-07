Indonesia's FX reserves drop to $135.6 bln at end-May

JAKARTA, June 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves slipped to $135.6 billion in May, equals to 6.8 months worth of imports, down from $135.7 billion a month earlier, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The drop was due to payments of foreign public debt, Bank Indonesia said, adding that large export earnings also affected the figure.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)

