Indonesia's forex reserves rise to $145.2 bln in March - c.bank

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

April 09, 2023 — 11:12 pm EDT

Written by Stanley Widianto for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, April 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves increased by nearly $5 billion to $145.2 billion in March, due to the government's offshore loan withdrawal and tax income, the central bank said on Monday.

The reserves level was equal to funding needs for 6.4 months of imports, above international standards, and a level Bank Indonesia saw as adequate to support external resilience, it said in a statement.

