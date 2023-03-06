Indonesia's forex reserves rise to $140.3 bln in February -c.bank

March 06, 2023 — 10:10 pm EST

Written by Gayatri Suroyo for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, March 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves increased by about $900 million to $140.3 billion in February, partly due to the government's offshore loan withdrawal, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The reserves level was equal to funding needs for 6.2 months of imports, above international standards, and a level Bank Indonesia saw as adequate to support external resilience, it said in a statement.

