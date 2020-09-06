Indonesia's forex reserves hit record peak at end-August

Contributor
Tabita Diela Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves rose by $1.9 billion in August to $137 billion, a record high, mainly due to government foreign borrowing, tax collection, and proceeds from oil and gas, the central bank said on Monday.

JAKARTA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves rose by $1.9 billion in August to $137 billion, a record high, mainly due to government foreign borrowing, tax collection, and proceeds from oil and gas, the central bank said on Monday.

August's reserve level would allow paying for 9.4 months of imports, Bank Indonesia (BI) said in a statement.

The end-August 2020 amount was a record high, surpassing the previous record $135.1 billion reserves in July 2020.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((tabita.diela@thomsonreuters.com; +628111135032;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters