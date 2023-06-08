Indonesia's forex reserves drop to $139.3 bln at end-May

Corrects to change "the" to lowercase in first paragraph

JAKARTA, June 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves dropped by $4.9 billion to $139.3 billion in May, due to government foreign debt payment and anticipating FX liquidity needs in the banking sector, the central bank said on Friday.

The reserves level was equal to funding needs for 6.1 months of imports, above international standards, and a level that Bank Indonesia saw as adequate to support external resilience, it said in a statement.

