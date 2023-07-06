News & Insights

Indonesia's forex reserves drop to $137.5 bln at end-June

July 06, 2023 — 11:07 pm EDT

JAKARTA, July 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves dropped by $1.8 billion to $137.5 billion in June, due to the government's foreign debt payments, the central bank said on Friday.

The reserves level was equal to funding needs for 6.1 months of imports, above international standards, and a level that Bank Indonesia saw as adequate to support external resilience and to maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability, it said in a statement.

