Indonesia's forex reserves down $1.7 bln in March

Contributor
Tabita Diela Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA

Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves fell by $1.7 billion in March as the central bank defended the rupiah currency amid capital outflows triggered by rising U.S. Treasury yields, data by the central bank showed on Wednesday.

JAKARTA, April 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves fell by $1.7 billion in March as the central bank defended the rupiah currency amid capital outflows triggered by rising U.S. Treasury yields, data by the central bank showed on Wednesday.

The end-March reserve level of $137.1 billion "remained high" and could cover the cost of 10.1 months of imports, Bank Indonesia said in a statement. The February reserve level of $138.8 billion was the highest on record.

The rupiah IDR= lost 2% against the dollar in March, but has regained some of its losses so far this month.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Gayatri Suroyo and Jacqueline Wong)

((tabita.diela@thomsonreuters.com; +628111135032;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters