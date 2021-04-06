Indonesia's forex reserves down $1.7 bln in March

JAKARTA, April 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves fell by $1.7 billion in March as the central bank defended the rupiah currency amid capital outflows triggered by rising U.S. Treasury yields, data by the central bank showed on Wednesday.

The end-March reserve level of $137.1 billion "remained high" and could cover the cost of 10.1 months of imports, Bank Indonesia said in a statement. The February reserve level of $138.8 billion was the highest on record.

The rupiah IDR= lost 2% against the dollar in March, but has regained some of its losses so far this month.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Gayatri Suroyo and Jacqueline Wong)

