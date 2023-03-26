Indonesia's food agency to import 2 mln tonnes of rice this year

JAKARTA, March 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia's food procurement agency (Bulog) will import 2 million tonnes of rice until December this year, a Bulog official said.

Awaluddin Iqbal, Bulog's corporate secretary said the first phase will see the import of 500,000 tonnes.

The policy is aimed at stabilising rice supplies.

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia and Bernadette Christina)

((Ananda.Teresia@thomsonreuters.com;))

