Indonesia's food agency to import 2 mln tonnes of rice this year

Credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-MARJANI

March 26, 2023 — 10:51 pm EDT

JAKARTA, March 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia's food procurement agency (Bulog) will import 2 million tonnes of rice until December this year, a Bulog official said.

Awaluddin Iqbal, Bulog's corporate secretary said the first phase will see the import of 500,000 tonnes.

The policy is aimed at stabilising rice supplies.

