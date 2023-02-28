Indonesia's Feb inflation rises to 5.47% y/y

JAKARTA, March 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation picked up slightly in February to 5.47%, roughly in line with market expectations, data from its statistics bureau showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an annual inflation rate of 5.44% in February, compared with January's 5.28% rate.

The bureau is due to publish core inflation data later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy)

