Indonesia's export earnings rule to go into effect next month

July 14, 2023 — 02:27 am EDT

JAKARTA, July 14 (Reuters) - A new rule requiring Indonesian natural resource firms to keep 30% of earnings from large-scale exports within the country for at least three months will go into effect from Aug. 1, a public filing showed on Friday.

The rule, which is intended to bolster Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves, applies to every custom document for exports worth at least $250,000.

Indonesian exporters are required to receive payments via local banks.

