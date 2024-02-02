News & Insights

Commodities

Indonesia's energy ministry, Italy's Eni sign MoU to accelerate decarbonisation

Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

February 02, 2024 — 02:22 am EST

Written by Fransiska Nangoy for Reuters ->

Adds minister comment, background

JAKARTA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry said on Friday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Italian energy company Eni to accelerate decarbonisation programmes in the Southeast Asian country.

The deal covers development of bio-feedstock for fuels, energy transition initiatives and possible carbon capture projects, the ministry said in a statement.

"With this MoU, we hope that Eni can help with decarbonisation programmes in Indonesia and strengthen the cooperation between Eni and Indonesia," Energy Minister Arifin Tasrif said during the signing ceremony.

Eni is one of the largest foreign oil companies operating in Indonesia with participating interest in 13 oil and gas contracts.

With the recent discovery of the North Ganal gas block and acquisition of Indonesia Deepwater Development project, Eni said it could more than double its gas production in Indonesia.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((fransiska.nangoy@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.