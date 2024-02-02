Indonesia's energy ministry, Italy's Eni sign MoU to accelerate decarbonisation

Adds minister comment, background

JAKARTA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry said on Friday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Italian energy company Eni to accelerate decarbonisation programmes in the Southeast Asian country.

The deal covers development of bio-feedstock for fuels, energy transition initiatives and possible carbon capture projects, the ministry said in a statement.

"With this MoU, we hope that Eni can help with decarbonisation programmes in Indonesia and strengthen the cooperation between Eni and Indonesia," Energy Minister Arifin Tasrif said during the signing ceremony.

Eni is one of the largest foreign oil companies operating in Indonesia with participating interest in 13 oil and gas contracts.

With the recent discovery of the North Ganal gas block and acquisition of Indonesia Deepwater Development project, Eni said it could more than double its gas production in Indonesia.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((fransiska.nangoy@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.