Indonesia's end-March fiscal deficit at 0.82% of GDP

JAKARTA, April 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia ran a budget deficit of 144.2 trillion rupiah ($9.93 billion) as of the end of March, or 0.82% of GDP, as tax revenues shrank while spending rose to support economic recovery, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Total government spending increased by 15.6% year-on-year to 523 trillion rupiah, while total revenue rose by just 0.6% amid a 5.6% contraction in income from tax payments.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati described the recovery trend as "very convincing", citing improving leading indicators in March and an expected acceleration of economic growth in the second quarter. She kept the 2021 economic growth forecast at 4.5% to 5.3%.

($1 = 14,515.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Tabita Diela Editing by Ed Davies)

