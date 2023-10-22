Indonesia's economic fundamentals sound amid rupiah drop - c.bank official

JAKARTA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia's economic fundamentals are sound and movements in the rupiah's exchange rate were caused by high volatility in capital flows linked to rising geopolitical tensions, a central bank deputy governor said on Monday.

Juda Agung also reiterated Bank Indonesia's decision last week to hike its benchmark policy rate was to strengthen exchange rate stabilisation measures. The rupiah IDR= hit its new lowest level since 2020 on Monday, of 15,902 a dollar.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo)

