Indonesia's e-commerce Blibli plans up to $528 mln IPO next month

PT Global Digital Niaga, operator of Indonesia's e-commerce firm Blibli, plans to launch an initial public offering in early November, aiming to raise as much as 8.17 trillion rupiah ($528.29 million), the company said in a prospectus.

It plans to sell as many as 17.77 billion shares at a price range of 410 rupiah to 460 rupiah a piece, it said.

($1 = 15,465.0000 rupiah)

