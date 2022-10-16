Indonesia's e-commerce Blibli plans up to $528 mln IPO next month

JAKARTA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - PT Global Digital Niaga, operator of Indonesia's e-commerce firm Blibli, plans to launch an initial public offering in early November, aiming to raise as much as 8.17 trillion rupiah ($528.29 million), the company said in a prospectus.

It plans to sell as many as 17.77 billion shares at a price range of 410 rupiah to 460 rupiah a piece, it said.

($1 = 15,465.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.