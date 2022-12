JAKARTA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank governor Perry Warjiyo said on Monday that the planned digital rupiah currency can be used in the future to buy products in the metaverse.

The central bank launched the design for its digital rupiah last week.

