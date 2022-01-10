Indonesia's December refined tin exports up 24.94% y/y

JAKARTA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's refined tin exports in December stood at 7,966.70 tonnes, Trade Ministry data showed on Monday.

The December exports, led by shipments to Singapore, the Netherlands and India, were 24.94% higher compared to the same month last year, the data showed.

Indonesia's monthly refined tin exports:

Month

Exports (tonnes)

M/M pct change

Y/Y pct change

2021

December

7,966.70

+26.10

+24.94

November

6,317.93

-19

+38.8

October

7,798.94

+29.1

+72.4

September

6,038.80

-19.5

+8.3

August

7,497.19

+14.3

+21.7

July

6,560.78

+16.7

+35.4

June

5,622.81

+4.9

-0.7

May

5,359.7

-24.0

+36

April

7,007.29

+16.0

+66

March

6,043.21

+40.1

+33.1

February

4,313.61

+4.1

-42.2

January

4,144.6

-34.0

-42

2020

December

6,376.19

+40.1

-1.1

November

4,551.75

+0.6

-1.3

October

4,522.50

-19

-22

September

5,574.65

-9

+7

August

6,158.67

+27

+12

July

4,845.24

-15

+10

June

5,665.18

+29

-26

May

4,380.23

+4

-35

April

4,220.59

-7

-28

March

4,539.19

-39

-21

February

7,464.18

+5

+34

January

7,137.58

+69

+73

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

