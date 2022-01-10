Indonesia's December refined tin exports up 24.94% y/y

JAKARTA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's refined tin exports in December stood at 7,966.70 tonnes, Trade Ministry data showed on Monday.
The December exports, led by shipments to Singapore, the Netherlands and India, were 24.94% higher compared to the same month last year, the data showed.
Indonesia's monthly refined tin exports:
Month
Exports (tonnes)
M/M pct change
Y/Y pct change
2021
December
7,966.70
+26.10
+24.94
November
6,317.93
-19
+38.8
October
7,798.94
+29.1
+72.4
September
6,038.80
-19.5
+8.3
August
7,497.19
+14.3
+21.7
July
6,560.78
+16.7
+35.4
June
5,622.81
+4.9
-0.7
May
5,359.7
-24.0
+36
April
7,007.29
+16.0
+66
March
6,043.21
+40.1
+33.1
February
4,313.61
+4.1
-42.2
January
4,144.6
-34.0
-42
2020
December
6,376.19
+40.1
-1.1
November
4,551.75
+0.6
-1.3
October
4,522.50
-19
-22
September
5,574.65
-9
+7
August
6,158.67
+27
+12
July
4,845.24
-15
+10
June
5,665.18
+29
-26
May
4,380.23
+4
-35
April
4,220.59
-7
-28
March
4,539.19
-39
-21
February
7,464.18
+5
+34
January
7,137.58
+69
+73
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)
((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))
