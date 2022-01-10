Indonesia's December refined tin exports up 24.94% y/y

Contributor
Fransiska Nangoy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Beawiharta Beawiharta

Indonesia's refined tin exports in December stood at 7,966.70 tonnes, Trade Ministry data showed on Monday.

JAKARTA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's refined tin exports in December stood at 7,966.70 tonnes, Trade Ministry data showed on Monday.

The December exports, led by shipments to Singapore, the Netherlands and India, were 24.94% higher compared to the same month last year, the data showed.

Indonesia's monthly refined tin exports:

Month

Exports (tonnes)

M/M pct change

Y/Y pct change

2021

December

7,966.70

+26.10

+24.94

November

6,317.93

-19

+38.8

October

7,798.94

+29.1

+72.4

September

6,038.80

-19.5

+8.3

August

7,497.19

+14.3

+21.7

July

6,560.78

+16.7

+35.4

June

5,622.81

+4.9

-0.7

May

5,359.7

-24.0

+36

April

7,007.29

+16.0

+66

March

6,043.21

+40.1

+33.1

February

4,313.61

+4.1

-42.2

January

4,144.6

-34.0

-42

2020

December

6,376.19

+40.1

-1.1

November

4,551.75

+0.6

-1.3

October

4,522.50

-19

-22

September

5,574.65

-9

+7

August

6,158.67

+27

+12

July

4,845.24

-15

+10

June

5,665.18

+29

-26

May

4,380.23

+4

-35

April

4,220.59

-7

-28

March

4,539.19

-39

-21

February

7,464.18

+5

+34

January

7,137.58

+69

+73

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More