Indonesia's December inflation slows more than expected

Indonesia's annual inflation rate eased more than expected in December and was close to the lower end of the central bank's target range, data from the statistics bureau showed on Thursday.

The annual inflation rate in December was 2.72%, representing the slowest increase in consumer prices since March. The December pace was also below the 2.9% forecast in a Reuters poll and November's 3%.

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.34% on a monthly basis.

The December annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled and volatile prices, also cooled slightly to 3.02%, from 3.08% in November. The poll had expected a rate of 3.11%.

Inflation had stayed within Bank Indonesia's (BI) target range of 2.5%-4.5% for most of last year. The central bank targets inflation rate at a range of 2%-4% in 2020.

