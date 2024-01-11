Indonesia's Dec refined tin exports falls 22.5% Y/Y

JAKARTA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's refined tin exports in December stood at 5,975.37 metric tons, a 22.5% drop on a yearly basis, trade ministry data showed on Thursday.
Indonesia shipped 68,710.12 tons refined tin in 2023, a fall of 12.04% from the 78,118.44 tons exported in 2022.
Month
Exports (tonnes)
Y/Y pct change
2023
Dec
5,975.37
-22.5
Nov
7,562.55
+42.03
Oct
5,447.19
-21.11
Sept
5,834.54
-16.69
Aug
4,984.75
-42.26
July
7,029.13
+39.28
June
7,990.42
-3.63
May
7,108.60
+34.54
April
7,268.86
-21.36
March
4,784.89
-28.32
February
3,187.29
-53.02
January
1,536.55
+26.31
2022
December
7,710.58
-3.21
November
5,324.70
-15.72
October
6,904.48
-11.47
September
7,003.88
+15.98
August
8,633.05
+15.15
July
5,046.87
-23.08
June
8,291.78
+47.47
May
5,283.46
-1.42
April
9,243.57
+31.91
March
6,674.91
+10.45
February
6,784.39
+57.29
January
1,216.44
-70.65
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Martin Petty)
