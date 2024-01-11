Indonesia's Dec refined tin exports falls 22.5% Y/Y

JAKARTA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's refined tin exports in December stood at 5,975.37 metric tons, a 22.5% drop on a yearly basis, trade ministry data showed on Thursday.

Indonesia shipped 68,710.12 tons refined tin in 2023, a fall of 12.04% from the 78,118.44 tons exported in 2022.

Month

Exports (tonnes)

Y/Y pct change

2023

Dec

5,975.37

-22.5

Nov

7,562.55

+42.03

Oct

5,447.19

-21.11

Sept

5,834.54

-16.69

Aug

4,984.75

-42.26

July

7,029.13

+39.28

June

7,990.42

-3.63

May

7,108.60

+34.54

April

7,268.86

-21.36

March

4,784.89

-28.32

February

3,187.29

-53.02

January

1,536.55

+26.31

2022

December

7,710.58

-3.21

November

5,324.70

-15.72

October

6,904.48

-11.47

September

7,003.88

+15.98

August

8,633.05

+15.15

July

5,046.87

-23.08

June

8,291.78

+47.47

May

5,283.46

-1.42

April

9,243.57

+31.91

March

6,674.91

+10.45

February

6,784.39

+57.29

January

1,216.44

-70.65

