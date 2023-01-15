Indonesia's Dec exports up 6.58% y/y, in line with forecast

JAKARTA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's exports in December rose 6.58% on a yearly basis to $23.83 billion, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday, roughly in line with the median forecast of a Reuters survey of economists of 6.65% increase.

The bureau is set to release import data later on Monday.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

