Indonesia's Dec exports up 6.58% y/y, in line with forecast

Credit: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

January 15, 2023 — 11:07 pm EST

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman, Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's exports in December rose 6.58% on a yearly basis to $23.83 billion, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday, roughly in line with the median forecast of a Reuters survey of economists of 6.65% increase.

The bureau is set to release import data later on Monday.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.