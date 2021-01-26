Indonesia's coronavirus cases top 1 million

JAKARTA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia surpassed one million coronavirus cases on Tuesday after it reported 13,094 new infections, the national COVID-19 task force said.

The total number of coronavirus cases found in the country was 1,012,350. The task force also reported 336 new related deaths, taking the total to 28,468.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

