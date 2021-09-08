Indonesia's consumer confidence index falls to 77.3 in August

JAKARTA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's consumer confidence index fell further in August to 77.3, compared with 80.2 in the previous month, as consumers' perception of the economy weakened, despite some relaxation of COVID-19 curbs, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.

A reading below 100 indicates pessimism.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Ed Davies)

