Indonesia's consumer confidence index falls to 77.3 in August

Indonesia's consumer confidence index fell further in August to 77.3, compared with 80.2 in the previous month, as consumers' perception of the economy weakened, despite some relaxation of COVID-19 curbs, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.

A reading below 100 indicates pessimism.

