Indonesia's central bank makes third rate cut this year

JAKARTA, June 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank on Thursday delivered its third interest rate cut this year, as expected, seeking to boost support for Southeast Asia's largest economy amid a coronavirus-induced downturn.

Bank Indonesia (BI) cut the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI by 25 basis points to 4.25%, the lowest since 2018, as forecast by 18 of 30 economists in a Reuters poll. Eleven others had predicted no change, while one expected a bigger cut.

The central bank also cut the deposit IDCBID=ECI and lending facility IDCBIL=ECI rates by the same amount, taking them to 3.50% and 5.00%, respectively.

In total, BI has trimmed rates by 75 basis points (bps) so far this year to stimulate economic activity, on top of four reductions amounting to 100 bps in 2019.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy and Tabita Diela; Editing by Ed Davies)

