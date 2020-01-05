Indonesia's central bank intervenes to steady forex, bond markets

Contributor
Maikel Jefriando Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesia's central bank has intervened in the spot currency, domestic non-deliverable forward (DNDF) and bond markets to stabilise movements, Nanang Hendarsah, its head of monetary management, told Reuters on Monday.

JAKARTA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank has intervened in the spot currency, domestic non-deliverable forward (DNDF) and bond markets to stabilise movements, Nanang Hendarsah, its head of monetary management, told Reuters on Monday.

"BI will be in the bond and DNDF markets to guard the stability until markets close," he said in a text message.

The rupiah IDR= weakened to as much as 13,965 a dollar in the spot market on Monday, its lowest since Dec. 26, extending losses from the previous session, as oil prices surged amid escalating tension in the Middle East.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More