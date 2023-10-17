News & Insights

Indonesia's Bulog to import 500,000 T corn in 2023, half from Latin America - official

JAKARTA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's state food procurement agency Bulog has been assigned to import 500,000 metric tons of corn for animal feed in the remainder of this year, of which half would come from Latin American countries, a company official said on Tuesday.

Awaludin Iqbal, Bulog's secretary told Reuters those countries would include Brazil and Argentina, with details of the procurement to be handled by the feed businesses.

Indonesia had previously targeted importation of 1.34 million metric tons of corn by the end of 2023, according to data presented by the national food agency in parliament.

